TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A forecast of sleet and snow came to fruition Sunday across Kansas. The conditions caused several crashes on roads, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

In Douglas County, a westbound Chrysler on Interstate 70 lost control and hit the barrier wall before hitting a 2016 Ford driven by a 54-year-old Brookville man. The Chrysler then hit a Lawrence driver. Only the Brookville man reported any injuries, according to the patrol’s crash logs.

The driver and passenger in a 2017 Nissan had minor injuries in Shawnee County after sliding into the barrier wall on westbound I-70 just after 4:40 p.m. Sunday. The patrol attributed the crash to the vehicle going too fast for the conditions on the road.

In south-central Kansas, a Ford Expedition rolled on westbound U.S. 54 just after 1:30 p.m. after the 47-year-old California driver hit a patch of slush-packed roads. The driver from California was uninjured. However, one passenger went to Pratt Regional Medical Center with a suspected minor injury, according to the KHP crash logs. Six children, ages 3 to 13, were not injured.

A 22-year-old Beloit driver was injured after crossing the center line and overturning in a ditch. The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 56 in Barton County outside Chase. The passenger in the GMC Yukon was uninjured.

The roads were still slippery Monday morning. A single-vehicle mishap slowed traffic as it rounded the ramp from I-70 to U.S. 75 North. (Photo: Michael Dakota, KSNT News)

In Sherman County, the KHP reported only minor injuries when a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche westbound on I-70 crossed over a bridge, hit a patch of ice, lost control, and hit a guardrail. The Avalanche then flipped and came to rest in the eastbound lane. The 38-year-old Texas driver, a 16-year-old female, and a 12-year-old female driver were all taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center. The crash happened at 4:15 p.m. at the one-mile marker.

A head-on collision in Brown County at 5 p.m. left two people seriously injured. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado hit “slick road conditions” and lost control, sliding into the westbound lane of K20 at milepost 5.6. The Silverado hit a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander sending a 45-year-old Missouri man and a 46-year-old Missouri woman to a Hiawatha hospital.

In Sedgwick County, 15 people escaped injuries during a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 Sunday evening. According to authorities, a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 22-year-old Saint Joe man changed lanes, hitting a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 57-year-old Texas driver with four passengers. The Trailblazer then struck a 2009 Pontiac and a 2016 Lexus. The highway patrol then reported that the Trailblazer, for an “unknown reason,” turned around and hit a Nebraska driver in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

A 66-year-old Wichita driver was taken to Newton Medical Center with suspected minor injuries after losing control of her Ford Explorer and striking a bridge pillar in McPherson County. The crash happened at 1:55 p.m. on I-135 northbound at milepost 44.5.

The combination of snow and sleet made for hazardous driving Sunday night. (Photo: Mark Feuerborn, KSNT News)

A 35-year-old Olathe man driving a 2009 Suburban was taken to Overland Park Regional with a minor injury after being hit head-on. The KHP said the Buick Enclave driven by an Overland Park man was eastbound on Kansas Highway 10 when he lost control on “icy roads” and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 2021 Silverado then hitting the Suburban head-on.

A 31-year-old Missouri man was transported to KU Medical Center after his 2016 Ford Fusion left the road, hit a guardrail, went across the lanes, and plowed into a barrier wall. The crash happened at 3:27 a.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County at the 35 mileposts on 233, just north of 18th Street.