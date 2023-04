WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita first responders are dealing with what appears to be separate crashes at Kansas Highway 96 and Greenwich Road in east Wichita. It happened around noon Tuesday.

K-96 and Greenwich, April 4, 2023. (Photo Courtesy WichWay.org)

The crashes are blocking both north- and southbound lanes, but traffic is still getting through.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say that one person has potentially critical injuries. Another person has what is believed to be a minor injury.

Drivers may want to find other routes to get to their destinations.