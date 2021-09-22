Crave foodie fair brings together local eateries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food loves, this festival is for you. The Crave Culinary Festival kicked off on Sept. 21 and goes until Sept. 25. It’s a benefit for Mark Arts, with the hopes to bring together food and the people of Wichita.

There are workshops throughout the week, the Crave Foodie Fair on Saturday. It showcases nearly 20 different local chefs and restaurants.

Elderslie Farm owner, Katharine Elder, said Wichita has a diverse food scene.

“We have a really vibrant scene in our community, and we don’t have to bring in a bunch of people from the coast to make something special, we have a lot right here,” said Elder.

She said It’s been a tough two years for the restaurant and hospitality industry because of the pandemic. This week is the chance for chefs to get back out into the community.

“It reinvigorates the food scene, everybody’s had a lot of takeout over the last year,” said Elder. “Getting to really come together and be together and celebrate that I think is really great.”

The Foodie Fair will have a keynote speaker by Chef Kiki Louya. Louya is a Top Chef contestant and will share her unique perspective on food, farming and entrepreneurship at 11 a.m.

Many other local Wichita culinary experts will talk throughout the afternoon, including Cargill Food Scientists.

Outside, local restaurants and vendors will have samples from 12 to 3 p.m.

Foodie Fair tickets are $40 and can be purchased online here at this website or at the door. Tickets include all speakers and samples from up to 15 Foodie Fair participants.