Creating new jobs for Wichitans: Newton childcare center expands their location

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local childcare center is seeing enough business to expand.

The owner of Family First Child Care Center in Newton, Courtney Cantrell, says secure and reliable care is still very much in demand. Cantrell said it has been an ongoing project so, they are very excited to finally open their new location.

She says the center will be located on the east side of Wichita, and it will be larger than their location in Newton. The reason they decided to move to Wichita is because of the high demand for childcare providers. After surviving the pandemic in Newton, she thought it would be a great idea to expand their facility and bring in more jobs to a nearby area.

“People need childcare so we want to get this center open to provide for this Sedgwick County community and keep this as a great option for childcare,” said Cantrell.

The new location will open near 21st and Rock Road. She says temperature checks and social distancing will be required when they announce their open house date.

