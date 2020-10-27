Crews already seeing black ice ahead of Tuesday morning commute

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of trucks are treating Wichita roads ahead of the morning commute expecting that a refreeze can be a problem.

KDOT telling KSN that it was seeing black ice on highways late Monday evening.

“It has been cold and slick and cold,” said Wichitan James Brown Jr.

Where you see ice Monday, you will probably see it on Tuesday.

“They said it is going to rain and refreeze up and get worse,” Brown Jr. adds. “It is probably going to be really bad later on.”

While city streets were mainly cleared in downtown Wichita the anticipation for precipitation is keeping crews on standby ready with plows and solution.

“We continue to plan to have these 12 hours on and 12 hours off shifts for our personnel so we continue to have 60 trucks deployed probably until at least Wednesday,” said Interim Assistant Director Ben Nelson with the Public Works Department.

Highways showed improvement Monday afternoon but the clear black lanes are now beginning to develop the dangers of black ice which is expected to be on roads late Monday evening into Tuesday.

“All the highways have been treated in Wichita but that has turned them to slush so now we are working on getting the slush off,” said Tom Hein with the Kansas Department of Transportation. “We are looking at some refreezing happening tonight so things are going to continue to be a little dicey today and certainly overnight.”

For people living on non-treated roads, the snow and ice were noticeable when waking up Monday morning.

“I might be back out tomorrow doing something but if the roads get too bad I won’t be,” said David Hectors.

“The roads are not going to be perfect so we are asking everyone to be extra cautious and take more time than they normally would,” Nelson said.

