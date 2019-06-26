Crews battle apartment fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters battled and apartment fire in west Wichita Tuesday.

The 911 call came out around 7 p.m. from the Silver Springs apartments.

Firefighters say smoke was seen coming from a balcony and the fire extended into the attic.

“When the crews arrived, the smoke was on the balcony, and it was starting to extend in the attic so we had crews go up on the roof. They cut two holes in the roof,” said Battalion Chief Brad Boyd, Wichita Fire Department.

There is extensive damage to one unit. The cause is under investigation.