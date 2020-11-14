Crews battle building fire in northeast Wichita

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a building fire near “The Slope” strip mall Saturday, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.

Dispatch says the fire started just before 12:30 and say there are no report of injuries at this time.

According to officials, Central and I-135 was blocked off but has since reopened.

