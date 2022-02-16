BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews in Butler County battled a large, fast-moving fire on Wednesday and managed to put it out in just over an hour, according to Butler County dispatch.

According to Butler County, the fire started near Kansas Highway 196 and Northwest 30th Street around 1:20 p.m. and is nearly 200 acres in size.

The fire moved as far north as Northwest 40th Street.

Butler County conducted a ‘reverse 911,’ a process used to contact citizens and businesses by matching their telephone number with an address, for area residents to notify them of the fire.

There are several oil tanks located in the area.

The fires come just a day after a number of wildfires caused problems in Butler, Reno and Marion counties.

The fire danger has been high this week because of the windy, dry conditions. Firefighters hope for some relief with the winter storm in the forecast.