ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County Fire District No. 3 battled a fire in the 1000 block of North Rose Hill Road.

It started around 2 a.m. at the Las Feuntes restaurant.

Crews found heavy smoke inside a restaurant in the end of a strip mall. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control with smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the building.

Sedgwick County Fire District 1, Andover Fire-Rescue and Augusta Department Of Public Safety responded to the fire.