The Wichita Fire Department battles a fire on Mary Drive on Feb. 2, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is battling a house fire near Seneca and McCormick Street in west Wichita.

The fire started just after 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Marys Drive. Smoke was coming from the roof of the home.

People inside the home were able to make it out. The American Red Cross was called to assist them.

Fire crews have blocked parts of McCormick.

