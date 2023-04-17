WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire at a strip mall early Monday. The fire was reported at 21st Street North and Minnesota around 6 a.m.

Crews found a fire at the rear of the building in a connected storage unit. The department said the fire was difficult to extinguish due to electrical lines becoming involved. Evergy was called to the area to help disconnect the power.

Additional fire units arrived and opened the locked businesses to ensure no fire had spread. There were no occupants inside the mall at the time.

Crews had to close 21st Street because a hose was laid from a nearby hydrant. The fire remains under investigation.