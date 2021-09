WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews called to battle a fire in east Wichita Thursday afternoon. The fire started just around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Lorraine.

KSN News crews arrived to find that the fire was out. A neighbor said flames were coming from the home.

At least one person was pulled from inside and receiving oxygen.

KSN will update this story with more online.