WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is battling a house fire in southwest Wichita.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. at home near E. Clark and S. Greenwich. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the home.

The Wichita Fire Department urges drivers to avoid Greenwich between Harry and Pawnee. KSN News has a crew heading to the scene to gather information. Look for updates online.