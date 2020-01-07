Crews battle grass fire along Kellogg near Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department was called to Seneca near Kellogg for a grass fire. It happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the fire burned approximately three to four acres and damaged a garage.

“The potential for escalation of an event is tremendous. Today, between noon and six, we have high fire index, grass fire index conditions,” said Battalion Chief Matt Bowen.

Bowen reminds people to discard their cigarettes properly.

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Fire Weather Watch for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Extreme grassland fire danger is forecast across mainly southcentral and southeast Kansas.

Large grass fire westbound US-54 and Seneca. Use Caution. Slow Down. Emergency crews in the area. #ICTtraffic pic.twitter.com/4VSGUnYBie — WichitaKDOT (@WichitaKDOT) January 7, 2020

