Crews battle house fire east of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire just east of downtown Thursday.

The fire broke out around 12:15 p.m. near 2nd Street and Indiana. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said that the fire was found on the first and second floors of the home. He said additional crews were called for firefighter relief because of the hot temperatures.

The home was unoccupied at the time and believed to be vacant. Right now, fire crews have not determined a cause.