WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews with the Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire in southwest Wichita on Wednesday.

The call came in around 3 p.m. It happened in the 3200 block of S. Hoover Court, just north of the intersection of MacArthur Road and Hoover.

One person was injured and treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.