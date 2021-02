WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department (WFD) crews are working a Saturday night house fire on the 3700 block of West 8th St. The call came in just before 9 p.m.

WFD says when crews arrived there were visible flames coming from the home.

Working house fire in the 3700 blk of W 8th St. Fire visible on arrival. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) February 7, 2021

No injuries have been reported at this time.

