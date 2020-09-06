Crews battle house fire in West Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is battling a house fire near the 1400 block of N Blackstone. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m.

Dispatch says no injuries have been reported.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

