Crews battle house fire in West Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is battling a house fire near the 1400 block of N Blackstone. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m.

Dispatch says no injuries have been reported.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

Working house fire in the 1400 blk of N Blackstone Ct. Watch for fire companies in the area of 151st St W and 13th St N. Fire visible on arrival. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) September 6, 2020

Second alarm has been called for house fire in the 1400 blk of N Blackstone Ct. This is a single family residence with fire throughout the structure. https://t.co/c3kfnkIvjE — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) September 6, 2020

