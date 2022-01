Crews battle a house fire in the 400 block of W. Dayton. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department was busy battling a house fire over the noon hour Friday.

The fire broke out at McLean and Dayton around 12:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire visible on the first floor of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after arriving.

