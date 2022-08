Smoke from a fire in the 800 block of S. Topeka could be seen from downtown Wichita. (Courtesy: KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is currently battling a house fire south of downtown.

It is happening in the 800 block of S. Topeka Street. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that a second alarm has been called.

The fire is visible from our downtown Skyview camera. KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates on this story online.