Sedgwick County Fire District 1 battled a house fire on Friday near 55th Street South and 103rd Street East. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Fire District No. 1 battled a house fire just after noon on Friday in the southeast part of the county.

The fire was located at 5640 South 103rd Street East, which is northeast of Derby.

A KSN News photo from the scene shows smoke coming from the roof of the home. Initial reports say the fire started outside of the home and spread to it.

KSN News is working to learn more information and will have an update on KSN.com