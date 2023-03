Butler County Fire District No. 3 helped battle a barn fire at 79th Street South and Greenwich on Friday. (Courtesy: Butler County Fire District No. 3)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County Rural Fire District No. 3 assisted Sedgwick County Fire District No. 1 in battling a large barn fire on Friday.

The fire happened at 79th Street South and Greenwich Road around 2:15 a.m.

The Butler County crews helped shuttle water and assisted in the fire attack.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.