Crews battle large duplex fire in Bel Aire

Video Courtesy: Keen Umbehr

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and Bel Aire Fire Department crews responded to a duplex fire in Bel Aire just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews from both Sedgwick County Fire District One and Wichita Fire Department responded to the fire. When crews arrived there was heavy smoke and flames showing. No one was inside the home when crews arrived. Two animals died in the fire.

Dispatchers told KSN there was at least one person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly before 10 p.m. officials said the fire was under control. KSN will continue to update this developing story as details come out.