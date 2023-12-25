WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a structure fire in east Wichita on Christmas Day. It began around noon near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Linden Drive.

As our KSN News crew arrived on the scene, they learned that the structure is an old multipurpose building for The Independent School. The school confirmed with KSN that it was previously used for athletics.

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (KSN Photo/Derek Lytle)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (KSN Photo/Derek Lytle)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Genoa LTD)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Genoa LTD)

According to Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz with the Wichita Fire Department, upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke. Due to these fire conditions, firefighters went into defensive operations.

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Cody Nelson)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Cody Nelson)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Raul Sanchez-Soto)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Raul Sanchez-Soto)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Michelle J. Crowell)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Michelle J. Crowell)

Fire at The Independent School on Dec. 25, 2023 (Courtesy: Michelle J. Crowell)

Crews were able to clear the first floor of the building but were unable to continue their search due to the collapse of the roof.

Firefighters continued aerial operations to help get control of the fire and then continued to monitor hot spots.

“The building was reported to us that it is a vacant building, but at the same time, we always consider any building — and fire conditions the way they were — as being occupied until we confirm ourselves,” said Ocadiz.

Once the building is safe to reenter, crews will search the building to confirm that it is all clear.

Fire investigators were also on the scene.