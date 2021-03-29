Crews battle major grass fire east of Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple fire crews from the area including Derby, Clearwater, Colwich, Cheney, and Mt. Hope are battling a grass fire east of Hutchinson.

The fire is located near 4th Ave. and N. Buhler Road and broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The KSN SkyView Network camera in Hutchinson caught the smoke from the fire when it started.

On Monday afternoon, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office shared the following road closings due to the fire on its Facebook page.

KSN News has learned crews are doing airdrops from a tanker that was housed at the Hutchinson airport.

MUTUAL AID – GRASS FIRE | Area E 4th St and Buhler Rd – Reno Co | WICHITA/SG CO GRASS TASK FORCE assisting Reno Co with large grass fire | Six brush rigs and a tender responding | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) March 29, 2021

Strong winds, warmer conditions, and low humidity are combining to create a fire danger across several states, including parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag watches and warnings for most of all four states on Monday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are present.

The weather service says south to southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, are expected in areas covered by a red flag watch or warning. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Photo gallery

KSN photographer Scott Dietz

KSN Skyview of fire

Courtesy: Kacie Stacey

Location of the fire

KSN StormTrack 3 radar