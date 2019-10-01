Crews battle south Wichita town home fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a town home fire in south Wichita Tuesday. It happened at 55th Street South and Gold around 10 a.m.

Crews arrived to find fire completely engulfing the balcony of a second floor town home.

“Fire extended into attic space, so we have quite a bit of damage,” said Capt. Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department. “Due to the extent of the fire, we did make this a three-alarm fire so we had additional fire crews and apparatuses arrive on scene for manpower purposes.”

Crews were able to get the fire under control. There were no injuries reported.

Right now, investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

