Crews battle tank battery fire in Pratt County

(Courtesy: PrattTribune.com)

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews are battling a tank battery fire in Pratt County. It happened just east of U.S. 281 and SE 110th Street just after 6 a.m. Friday.

Pratt County Emergency Manager Tim Branscom said there was an explosion at the site that started the fire. A strong thunderstorm was going through the area at the time of fire and lightning is a possible cause but not confirmed. No one was injured in the blast.

The explosion blew the oil tank to the west of the facility. The tank landed east of U.S. 281 and did not cross the highway.

Fire units began an attempt to put the fire out at 10 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., the fire was mainly contained by firefighters.

