Crews battle wheat field fire near Hesston

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews from several departments are battling a fire near Hesston in Harvey County. The fire was located near NW 60th and Emma Creek Road.

According to Harvey County Now, the fire started in a field of wheat stubble around 2:30 p.m. and has grown. KSN Storm Tracker 3 radar picked up the large plume of smoke.

At least 15 units from six different departments are battling the blaze.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are also on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KSN News has a crew heading to the fire. Look for more updates on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m. and KSN.com

Smoke plume showing up on KSN Storm Tracker 3 radar