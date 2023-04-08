This story has been updated with the correct spelling of the Andover Assistant Fire Chief’s name.

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple units were on the scene of a house fire in Andover Saturday afternoon.

Andover Assistant Fire Chief Andy Saville tells KSN that crews received a report of a structure fire around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of S. McCandless Rd. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire on the back of the house.

Saville said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews believe that the fire was caused by a turkey fryer on the back deck. The turkey was just about done with the process when it overflowed onto the wooden deck, quickly spreading to the house, inside the house, nearby trees, and overhead powerlines.

“So it was a pretty significant fire for a little bit, but the crews made a great knockdown,” said Saville.

Fire crews battle fire in the 700 block of McCandless in Andover (KSN Photo)

Crews from Andover, Sedgwick County, Wichita, Rose Hill, and Augusta all responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Saville recommends that if you’re going to fry a turkey, do it on a paved surface outside, away from any structures.