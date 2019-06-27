Crews battle apartment fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in west Wichita.

According to first responders on the scene, the fire, which had consumed the balcony of an apartment is currently out and they are working to clear the building.

The fire occurred at the Aspen Park Apartments in the 8400 block of West Central. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

KSN News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available on KSN-TV and KSN.com

KSN Photo / James Heier

