Crews put out duplex fire in west Wichita, duplex declared a total loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters are battling a building fire in the 2600 block of South Yellowstone Monday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 5 pm.

Crews are able to successfully put out the fire but will be observing it overnight for any potential sparks. The duplex was declared a total loss. Another duplex nearby sustained damage to its siding as a result of this fire.

No injuries were reported. Crews are unsure about the status of a missing dog.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.