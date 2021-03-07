Crews battle grass fire in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Fire Department District No. 4 was called to a grass fire around noon Sunday to an area south of Dover near 77th Street and SW Douglas.

Before crews arrived to the scene, flames spread to several buildings, according to local authorities.

The fire then spread east to 57th and SW Douglas Road.

Several counties have crews on scene, in addition to the help of air support (Air Tanker 95), who have made two airdrops so far.

According to officials, the fire is well contained. However, the wind has been the biggest challenge.

No injuries have been reported.