WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died following a house fire in northwest Wichita on Friday evening.

The fire call came out around 8:52 p.m. as a grass fire in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur Lane.

When crews arrived, they upgraded the call to a house fire. The fire was found in the basement of the house.

A man was pulled from the house and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died. His identity hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.