Crews cleaning up tree damage from weekend wind

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High wind blew through Kansas Sunday night snapping trees in half and downing power poles.

On Monday in the Wichita area, the cleanup began.

“There could be a couple of twigs that poked holes in the roof, but the gutters were fine,” said arborist Robert Phillips.

KSN crews found a tree on a home in west Wichita. In another area, a powerline was brought down by a tree hanging over it.

“Yeah, he got lucky it did not rip that powerline out,” said Phillips.

Many spent Monday cutting up the trees.

“I do now know. Probably 20 or so,” he said.

Phillips has been on the job since early morning.

“It has just been all over the city,” said Phillips.

He just got back from the U.S. Gulf Coast where he helped clean up areas affected by Hurricane Laura.

“That is a lot of damage down there,” said Phillips. “Storm damage is more interesting than regular tree work.”

But he knows these winds that snapped a willow tree in Wichita are nothing to sleep on. It will take some time, but Phillips and his team will make sure everyone who needs help will get the help they need.

“When they call us, it is usually something bigger that they can not handle,” said Phillips. “Stuff where it is hanging up in the trees or hanging over a power line or on a house.”

Several contractors also tell KSN News the true damage from Sunday’s wind may not be done for a few days as they expect many people to start evaluating their homes and calling in the middle of the week.

LATEST STORIES: