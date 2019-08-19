Crews close Broadway ramp from NB I-235

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The North Broadway ramp from northbound I-235/eastbound K-96 will close for the next two to three months.

KDOT expects to close the ramp after morning rush hour, around 9 a.m.

Once the ramp is closed, drivers will have to find another route or continue onto I-135.

The closure allows crews to reconstruct the ramps on the south side of the highway.

“We would expect to have traffic moved over onto the new half bridge, which they are constructing right now,” said Tom Hein, KDOT spokesman. “So we would have the lanes over there, and from the end of that bridge will be the new exit to North Broadway.”

Drivers are advised to drive slow and be aware of crews working near the construction areas.