Crews fight fire at old power plant in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire north of the Hutchinson airport but they say the fire is under control.
Reno County dispatch says the call came in just before 11 a.m. of a fire at the old Westar power plant in the 3200 block of East 30th.
There are no reports of injuries.
A picture from Hutch Post shows smoke billowing from the building. The Hutch Post says the old facility was being demolished.
A spokesperson for Evergy confirms to KSN the plant had been decommissioned.
