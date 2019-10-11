Crews fight fire at old power plant in Hutchinson

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Hutchinson. (Courtesy: HutchPost.com)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire north of the Hutchinson airport but they say the fire is under control.

Reno County dispatch says the call came in just before 11 a.m. of a fire at the old Westar power plant in the 3200 block of East 30th.

There are no reports of injuries.

A picture from Hutch Post shows smoke billowing from the building. The Hutch Post says the old facility was being demolished.

A spokesperson for Evergy confirms to KSN the plant had been decommissioned.

