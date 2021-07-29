Crews from several departments assist in putting out Winfield house fire

Image courtesy of Brady Bauman-Cowley, NewsCow

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Several crews battled a house fire in Winfield. It happened in the 1100 block of East 6th Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, Winfield police learned that there was still a person inside the home, but they were not able to enter the structure due to active fire. However, during fire operations, crews learned that all individuals who resided in the house had been accounted for and were safe.

The Udall Fire Department, Arkansas City Fire Department, Burden Fire Department, Cowley County Emergency Management, and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office all assisted. The investigation is ongoing.

