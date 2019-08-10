Crews have extinguished large fire at Tyson plant near Holcomb

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) — Officials say the once large fire at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant near Holcomb is finally out.

Multiple fire departments were monitoring the remaining hot-spots much of Saturday.

Crews said the fire was under control this morning, after 16 hours fighting the fire.

“At 11 o’clock this morning, the Finney County Sheriff’s office and the Finney County Emergency Medical Services were released from the scene. However, the Garden City Fire Department will have crews remaining on scene throughout the day and the afternoon to keep an eye on any flare ups that could occur,” said Garden City Police Sergeant, Lana Urteaga.

Due to a roof collapse earlier Saturday, the crews had a difficult time reaching certain areas.

Garden City Fire officials said the call came out around 8:30 p.m. on Friday from a Tyson Operation Manager.

Garden City Public Information Officer Sergeant Lana Urteaga said in a press conference at 10:30 p.m. Friday that the fire started on the west side, near the slaughter area of the plant. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Urteaga also said there have been no reported injuries out of the 1,200 people working.

A bus transported workers Saturday at 1 a.m. to a school to get them out of the area. and workers were allowed to come back to the plant today to grab personal items, like keys, phones, and wallets, out of their lockers.

Tyson Foods spokesperson, Worth Sparkman said in a written release, “We evacuated workers around 8:30 p.m. Friday night from our beef plant near Holcomb due to a fire that started in the box shop. We have had no reports of injuries. Firefighters are still at the scene. The plant will be down indefinitely until we can assess the damage. We will soon be notifying our team members about informational meetings.”

Governor Laura Kelly had a team visit the area today with Tyson representatives, local government, and economic development officials to discuss support options from the state.

“The state of Kansas and Governor Kelly are committed to making sure that the Tyson plant is rebuilt 100 percent and we are going to do everything we can from the state to facilitate that,” said Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland.

There still is no word yet on what started the fire or the extent of the damages.

Tyson Plant Fire, Holcomb, Courtesy KSN Viewer

ATTENTION! There is an active fire at Tyson Fresh Meats. Crews are on scene working to eliminate the fire. Please stay clear of the area! Posted by Garden City Police Department – KS on Friday, August 9, 2019