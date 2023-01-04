WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were able to quickly bring a fire under control on Plainview Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, crews with Battalion 2 were headed to the training center near E 31st St S and Oliver around 2 p.m. when they saw heavy smoke coming from a home in the Plainview neighborhood and went to investigate the source.

They found the fire coming from the attic of a duplex in the 2400 block of South Holyoke.

The fire was confined to the attic. Crews had to cut holes in the roof to reach the seat of the fire.

No one was at home at the time the fire broke out, and there were no reports of any injuries. The cause is still being determined.

Crews battle duplex fire in Plainview (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

Damage is estimated at $35,000 to the duplex and its contents.