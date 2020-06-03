Crews investigate fire early Wednesday in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Wednesday morning at the Petroleum building in the 200 block of South Broadway.

Crews were called to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire captain tells KSN News the fire was isolated to a salon on the first floor.

“There was a broken glass front door when we arrived. That’s the reason why we’re having a thorough investigation of the scene for the cause. As far as looting or anything like that, it doesn’t appear to have any signs of looting,” said Capt. Pete Ridder, Wichita Fire Department.

An arson dog was on the scene assisting the investigation.

The apartments and offices in the higher floors of the building were vacant.

Broadway was closed from William to English during the fire.

