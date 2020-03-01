Crews investigating house fire in far east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City fire crews battled a fire in a large house in far east Wichita early Sunday morning.
Sedgwick County dispatchers said the first call came at 7:18 a.m. Sunday in the area of 159th Street and East Central. Fire crews reported flames were visible when they arrived.
A Wichita Fire supervisor on scene told KSN the fire started in the attached garage and was contained because of a fast response.
“It started inside the garage, “said Capt. Pete Ridder, WFD. There were no vehicles inside the garage.”
By 7:50 a.m. fire crews had performed a primary and secondary search and signaled all clear.
They had the fire under control moments later.
“The house was extensively searched. No one was home at the time. No injuries,” said Capt. Ridder.
WFD is investigating the cause of the fire. Because of the size of the house, the supervisor said the damage is expected to be expensive, though a specific amount was unavailable at the time of publication.
Capt. Ridder says in the event of a fire in your home, get everybody out of the house, go to a neighbor’s and call 911. Also, establish a meeting place for your family if you have young children and put a plan in place before an emergency.
