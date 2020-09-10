Fire crews respond to gas leak in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby firefighters responded to a gas leak call in the area of Walnut Grove and Mulberry Road. The gas leak call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
According to the Derby Fire Department, a contractor was doing some work and clipped a gas line. Residents and staff at Homestead Senior Residences had been evacuated to the Derby Library as a precaution.
After the gas leak was fixed, residents and staff returned back to the senior center.
No injuries were reported.
