Crews pull body of 11-year-old girl from Kansas River

Rebecca Van Sui Par (Courtesy: WDAF)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say crews have pulled the body of an 11-year-old girl from the Kansas River, where she went missing over the weekend.

Police said in a news release that the body of Rebecca Van Sui Par was found Monday evening after a boater spotted a body along the river’s shoreline.

Authorities have said the girl was pulled under the water while trying to retrieve a beach ball a family had been batting around on a sand bar.

Officials say an adult and two other minors tried to save the girl, but ended up having to be rescued.

