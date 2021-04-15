Crews put out fire at Dodge City utility and water building

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Dodge City Utility/Water building Thursday morning.

The fire at 703 W. Trail was reported around 4 a.m. The KSN SkyView camera in Dodge City showed some of the action.

There were no injuries, but there is damage to the building. The City of Dodge City says the total damage is unclear at this time.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal will investigate what caused the fire.

Public Works and airport staff have been moved to the Dodge City City Hall for now. Their usual phone number is not in service. Use 620-225-8100 to reach them for service.

The city is working to ensure that there are no service interruptions during this time.