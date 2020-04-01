Crews recover of kayaker at Glen Elder Reservoir

MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Game Wardens responded to assist the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office for an overturned Kayak found at Glen Elder Reservoir on Tuesday evening.
Game Wardens searched the area in question and were able to locate the person using sonar and made a recovery.
The victim was within 10 yards of the shore and was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.
