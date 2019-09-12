Crews remove sign on southbound I-135 between 21st and 13th Streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation spent Thursday morning removing and replacing a sign on southbound I-135 between 21st and 13th Streets.
The removal of the sign should take about two hours.
Traffic will be detoured from 21st to 13th St. 21st & 29th St. ramps will also be closed.
