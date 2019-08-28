Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: Wichita officials report that the fire is now under control.
Fire crews are on the scene of large building fire in south Wichita.
It broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Seneca.
Arriving crews called a two-alarm. They are asking that you avoid the area.
