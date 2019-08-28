1  of  2
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in south Wichita

The Wichita Fire Department works to battle a fire Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Seneca. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: Wichita officials report that the fire is now under control.

Fire crews are on the scene of large building fire in south Wichita.

It broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Seneca.

Arriving crews called a two-alarm. They are asking that you avoid the area.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene.

Look for updates on KSN.com and KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

  • 2200 South Seneca fire (KSN Photo)
  • 2200 South Seneca fire (KSN Photo)
  • 2200 South Seneca fire (KSN Photo)
  • 2200 South Seneca fire (KSN Photo)

LOCATION OF FIRE

