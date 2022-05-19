NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters from several agencies are trying to put out a building fire south of Newton.

Authorities with Newton Fire and EMS say the fire is in the 5800 block of South Kansas Road, several miles south of Newton.

Both northbound lanes of Kansas Road are closed. The southbound lanes are open, but authorities ask drivers to avoid the area.

A building burns in the 5800 block of S. Kansas Road, May 19, 2022. (Courtesy Newton Fire and EMS)

Officials are concerned about traffic because of all the firetrucks and water trucks coming and going from the scene.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured.

KSN News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.