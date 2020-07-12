Crews respond to explosion, barn fire in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple fire departments in Butler County battled an explosion fire to a detached garage Saturday night.

According to the fire department, crews received notice of the explosion on the 4600 block of SW Sante Fe Lake Road just after 9 p.m.

“When we got here we found a detached garage fully involved,” said Captain Mike Rose.

Rose says they have around 30 firefighters on the scene and have been working the area for more than two hours.

Rose says the Benton Fire Department, Augusta Fire Department, and the Towanda Fire Department were all called out to help with the explosion.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital and is being treated for third-degree burns.

