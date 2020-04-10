Crews respond to fire at International Paper in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at International Paper, 2502 E US Hwy 50, in Garden City.

KSN’s Huntet Funk is on the scene. She spoke to the fire chief who says employees have been evacuated and there are no injuries. He says the fire is now out.

The fire chief told KSN the fire was in a metal hopper on the building. They had to unscrew and dismantle it to avoid major damage.

The firefighters are checking all areas of the building. They say the wind made firefighting difficult.

LATEST STORIES: